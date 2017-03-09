On Thursday's The Blacklist: Redemption, Scottie (Famke Janssen) embarked on a personal mission to find out what her husband Howard (Terry O'Quinn) was obsessively investigating in the months prior to his death, and all signs are pointing to one place: Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold).

After a plane carrying dead bodies is downed in Russian airspace, Scottie inherits a deal Howard made with the Pentagon, and the ensuing investigation leads Halcyon to the most unsettling thing involving Russians since... well, unsettling things involving Russians seem to be part of our daily news cycle these days, but you get the drift.

In short, Tom is sent undercover to a sort of Russian Pleasantville, a replica of an American small town where Russian operatives, the team discovers, are being trained in the ways of American life, so that they can eventually replace everyday Americans and thus carry out terror attacks as American "citizens." As part of the guise, Tom gets assigned a new identity, complete with a new wife.

Will Tom ever return to The Blacklist?

Unfortunately for Tom, his fake-wife doesn't want their ruse to end with morning strolls and creepy birthday parties in front of surveillance cameras, and she joins him in the shower to take their role-playing to the next level. Tom remains faithful to Liz and explains that he's married with a wife and child -- a misstep, as his fake-wife eventually turns him in to the Ruskies.

In the meantime, Scottie tracks down one of Howard's henchmen, who tells her that what Howard was investigating wasn't a what at all, but a who: their son, Christopher. Scottie does a little digging of her own and, after finding that a boy who matched Christopher's description was taken to child services in a nearby town shortly after he disappeared, begins to question whether Christopher is actually dead.

Tom takes the information to Howard, who freely admits that he's off his meds and credits that with him being able to finally "see the truth." Howard also tells Tom that Scottie is one of the sleeper agents from the Russian Pleasantville, sent to "replace" the real Scottie Hargrave -- who, he believes, was murdered 30 years prior, shortly after Christopher's disappearance.

