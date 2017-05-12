I've got good news and bad news, The Blacklist fans. First the good news... remember when The Blacklist was renewed for a fifth season by NBC? Good times!

Now for the bad news. The Blacklist: Redemption, which spun-off Ryan Eggold's character Tom Keen from The Blacklist, won't be doing anymore redeeming as it has been canceled, TVGuide.com has learned. The first season was just eight episodes long and wrapped up its run in mid-April.

No one should be too surprised about the decision as Redemption was NBC's third-lowest-rated series of the season, beating only the limp Emerald City and Powerless, which were also canceled. At an average of 4 million viewers and a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demo in overnight ratings, it was far enough below its parent series The Blacklist (5.3 million, 1.0 rating) for NBC to scuttle it.

The Blacklist: Redemption also starred Famke Janssen, Edi Gathegi, Tawny Cypress and Terry O'Quinn.

NBC is expected to announce its 2017-2018 schedule on Sunday, May 14.