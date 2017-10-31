Whose bones are those!?!? That's the question on everyone's mind this season of The Blacklist, as Red (James Spader) attempts to keep the identity of the bones' former owner a secret from his daughter Liz (Megan Boone)... for reasons we have yet to understand.

In fact, Red's so hell-bent on keeping the bones' secret from Liz that he's willing to kill — or have someone else kill — for it. Tom (Ryan Eggold) tried to decipher whose skeleton was in the bag, and the person who he enlisted for help ended up dead. Poor Nick!

This week, Red tells Tom that those bones are gonna stay buried — and with them, the secret — while Tom reminds Red that family secrets always surface, whether you want them to or not.

Elsewhere in the episode, Cooper (Harry Lennix) asks Red to help him out (is that good idea?) and Ressler (Diego Klatenhoff) leads the team to stop a murder-for-hire business.

The Blacklist airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.