Once again, the $64,000 question on The Blacklist is... who can Elizabeth Keen trust?

On Thursday's episode, Liz (Megan Boone) has an unwelcome reunion with Dr. Bogdan Krilov (Rade Serbedzija), our titular Blacklister of the week and the man whose services Red (James Spader) enlisted to wipe 5-year-old Liz's memories about the fire that killed her father. Krilov's back in the picture because Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert) wants to use his memory-wiping/false memory-implanting capabilities to destroy the task force.

How's she going to accomplish that? For starters, by tricking Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) into thinking he's got a new lead in the Reven Wright disappearance, and sending him under false pretenses to Laurel Hitchin's (Christine Lahti) house to confront her. Luckily, Liz and Semhar (Mozhan Marno) arrive on the scene to stop Ressler before he does anything too crazy, but he's taken into custody nonetheless.

The Blacklist creator on Mr. Kaplan's transition to a "badass villain"

In the process, Mr. Kaplan leaves no doubt that she's going to stop at nothing to take him down. That includes turning Red's most valuable allies against him and dismantling the task force in order to remove his biggest layer of protection. Red looks truly shaken when he realizes his former associate's plan may be darker than he ever thought possible. Is she at the point where she's willing to hurt Liz in order to get to him?

And Kaplan isn't the only potential threat Liz has to worry about. Julian Gale's (Enrique Muriciano) been sniffing around and has uncovered enough circumstantial evidence to prove, in his mind, that Liz has been leaking information to Red on a quid pro quo basis. After initially ignoring his calls, Liz finally goes to meet him at the ice rink, where the infamous 86 bodies are still splayed out, in various stages of being investigated. Gale says that he didn't call her there to try to extract a confession, or even to threaten her... but merely so that she could see the blood that's been shed as a result of her partnership with Red. At that, she blanches.

But all of that is small potatoes compared to another piece of information Dr. Krilov passes to Liz while she's interrogating him (after socking him in the face and threatening to inject Propofol directly into his bloodstream). He tells her that their most recent meeting was not 25 years ago, but rather just two years prior, when Red brought Liz to him to have some of her memories erased, after she "uncovered a certain truth" about Red that he needed to stay hidden. Krilov tells Liz that he'll give her the memories back in exchange for full immunity, but she refuses.

Liz confronts Red with the accusation, and he assures her that Kaplan is using Dr. Krilov to "pull at threads" and unravel his life. He insists that he only took Liz to Dr. Krilov the one time, when she was a child. It's after the conversation with Red that Liz goes to see Gale. And seeing all those body bags is an ominous reminder of what Red's capable of. Does he truly have her best interests at heart?

The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.