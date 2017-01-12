At a certain point, Liz Keen (Megan Boone) is just going to have to realize that a life of calm domesticity is not in the cards for her.

On Thursday's episode of The Blacklist, Tom (Ryan Eggold), Liz and Baby Agnes are finally settling into what Tom describes as "a new beginning," with Liz and Tom finding a nice work-life balance. He gets rid of all his fake passports and handles babysitting and unpacking duties in their new home, while she, after being reinstated as an FBI agent, solves crimes by day and even has time to make dinner for her family at night. Some people really can have it all.

It's all well and good until the Norman Rockwell picture is rudely interrupted by Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq), who comes bearing unwelcome news. He tells Liz that it's become clear that Red (James Spader) only cares about Liz and Agnes, and for Dembe, this is cause for concern. "I don't recognize him," he tells Liz, and to back up his claims, he spills the beans that Red killed Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert).

Of course, we know that Mr. Kaplan isn't actually dead, and is hopefully running a roadside jam stand in the backwoods after being picked up on the side of the road. But as far as Dembe knows, she's dead, disposed of by Red after he no longer had any use for her (and for now, it's unclear whether we'll ever see Mr. Kaplan back on the show).

How does Dembe know this? Because Red double-crosses not one but two foreign investors in the episode, killing them both and leaving blood-spattered walls in his newly rented all-ivory apartment. The purpose of this is so that Red can hire a new team of cleaners to replace Mr. Kaplan, and he wants to use the same crew who cleaned up a crime scene at the same location two months prior, to spotless perfection. What better way to ensure that they'll accept his job offer than by killing their former employer after he's summoned them to the scene?

Anyway, once Dembe realizes that Red's actions were merely an elaborate ploy to replace Kate, with a couple of casualties along the way, he goes rogue and heads straight for Liz and Tom's new apartment (where, by the way, Liz is not ready to welcome Red just yet, despite the fact that he went to the trouble of convincing the president of the United States to issue her a pardon).

What will Liz do with the information? That remains to be seen. But if anyone needs to watch their back, it's Dembe -- because we all know what Red Reddington does with people he feels he can no longer trust.

