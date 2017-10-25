Now Playing Our Editors' Picks for the Fall Season

A blast from Liz's past is coming back in this week's episode of The Blacklist. But from the looks of it, they're still *gulp* dead.

In these exclusive first-look photos of the season's fifth episode, "Ilyas Surkov" (Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8/7c on NBC), we can see Liz (Megan Boone) visiting a cemetery and sitting down next to Meera Malik's grave. If you'll remember, Liz's former colleague Meera was killed in Season 1 by an assassin working for Milos Kirchoff.

But what could bring Liz to her grave now?

Elsewhere in the episode, Liz and her team go up against a rival squad in the CIA following intel given to them by Red (James Spader). Red and Hawkins (guest star Aida Turturro) continue their new business venture, and Tom (Ryan Eggold) goes undercover searching for info.

The Blacklist airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

Megan Boone, The Blacklist

