One of Red Reddington's (James Spader) most trusted (mostly) and entertaining associates is returning to this week's The Blacklist.

Glen Carter (Clark Middleton) makes another appearance on the show as Red's go-to tracker, a DMV employee who can find just about anything he's tasked to. Except for maybe the truth, as he has a habit of stretching his credibility with white lies.

We have first-look photos at Glen's return in this Wednesday's episode, and it features a rather curious trio: Red, Glen and... Tom (Ryan Eggold)! Also interesting is the fact that Red appears to be either handcuffing Glen to a chair or releasing him from handcuffs, meaning we can probably expect the same shenanigans from the diminutive tracker.

Elsewhere in the episode, the task force investigates a series of mysterious police shootings and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) finds his feet pressed further into the fire in regards to the murder he's behind.

The Blacklist airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.