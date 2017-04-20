Red Reddington (James Spader) turns to a loyal friend to help him locate his traitorous employee Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) on Thursday's midseason premiere of The Blacklist. But based on this exclusive sneak peek, he might regret it.

In the clip -- which sprinkles some levity onto an otherwise tense episode -- Red's trusty tracker Glen "Jellybean" Carter (Clark Middleton) gives Red a file containing information about someone who might be linked to Dembe. But what's really important is that he elects to do so while in the middle of his day job... as a driving instructor! As Red disgustedly notes, "This lacks even a modicum of discretion."

When the "student driver" -- an elderly woman who doesn't speak English -- careens onto a curb to pick up Red and Liz (Megan Boone), the look on Red's face is priceless.

The Blacklist returns with a two-hour midseason premiere Thursday at 9/8c on NBC.