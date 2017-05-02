Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

"Dr. Bogdan Krilov," Thursday's new episode of The Blacklist, will see the return of a familiar face -- corrupt National Security Advisor Laurel Hitchin (Christine Lahti), who was last seen earlier in Season 4 trying to start a bloodbath at a patent office.

But that's not Hitchin's real story. The important thing about Hitchin is that she killed Reven Wright (Adriane Lenox) after Wright began to investigate her Cabal ties. Hitchin may think she got away with it, but Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) decided last week that he's going to dive back into the case.

TVGuide.com has exclusive first-look photos of Hitchin's return. Check them out below!

The Blacklist airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.

Diego Klattenhoff and Christine Lahti, The Blacklist