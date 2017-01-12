On this week's episode of The Blacklist, someone is playing a very twisted game with Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

After a diorama depicting a gruesome murder gets delivered to Liz's doorstep, she assumes it was sent by someone she worked with while she was head of the FBI's mobile emergency psych unit, who wants to taunt her. But she can't find any connection.

However, Red Reddington (James Spader) has a different theory about who the culprit might be, and in the exclusive clip above, he warns Liz: "Do not take this lightly." As it turns out, the suspect may have closer ties to Red than he does to Liz -- but the question is, how much danger is she in? If the typically unflappable Red is this concerned, you know it's not good.

Check out the sneak peek to see how Red thinks they should handle the situation.

