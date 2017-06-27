Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

If you were excited to see Julian Gale (Enrique Murciano) in Season 5 of The Blacklist, we're about to break your heart.

Murciano tweeted Monday (June 27th) that he would not be returning to the show next year, and it sounds like it might not have been entirely his decision. The tweet reads: "Hi guys sorry but @JonBokenkamp just told me I won't be coming back to @NBCBlacklist .... see you all very soon."

Hi guys sorry but @JonBokenkamp just told me I won't be coming back to @NBCBlacklist .... see you all very soon. https://t.co/FGf1bmBGjY — enrique murciano (@enriquetwiter) June 27, 2017



Creator Jon Bokenkamp seems to have had the final say on giving Julian Gale the axe on this show, which is always a creator's prerogative. After all, Julian only entered the series in a four episode arc at the tail end of Season 4, which means his exit won't exactly be a crushing blow.

Still, now you've got to wonder who will jump on the "catch Red" bandwagon in the new season.

The Blacklist premieres Wednesday, October 4th at 8/7c on NBC.