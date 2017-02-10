Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The end of Thursday's The Big Bang Theory gave us a look at Sheldon (Jim Parsons) through Amy's (Mayim Bialik) eyes. In showing us her fantasy of Sheldon as a sweaty, rugged old-timey locomotive conductor, we saw something that we don't see very often: Sexy Sheldon.

Sheldon poured water over himself like a hottie from an '80s music video while the Scorpions' "Rock You Like a Hurricane" played on the soundtrack. It's weird to see "the kid with the two shirts" without a shirt, but that's the point.

The fantasy sequence was a funny way to help us understand how Amy thinks of Sheldon. Where the world sees a dork, she sees Fabio. We still don't really know why she thinks this, but love can make a personsee things others can't.

Amy had this fantasy because the episode centered around Leonard (Johnny Galecki) giving Sheldon a ticket to an interactive locomotive museum and Sheldon deciding that he's leaving physics to become a train engineer.

Sheldon describing his new obsession also produced a gesture that will make a wonderful reaction gif for expressing enthusiasm.

