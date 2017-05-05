Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) was in a bad way on Thursday's The Big Bang Theory, "The Gyroscopic Collapse." He received two big upsetting bits of news in rapid succession: first he learned that the Air Force had confiscated his, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Howard's (Simon Helberg) quantum gyroscope, and then Amy (Mayim Bialik) told him that she had been accepted for a fellowship at Princeton that would send her across the country for the summer.

There's nothing that can be done about the gyroscope, but he was able to handle Amy's departure surprisingly well after a heart-to-heart with Leonard. He even got her a gift!

"Leonard pointed out to me that I'm not always a loving and supportive boyfriend, so here's some quality luggage," he said, but since he's Sheldon, he had to undercut being nice: "The salesman said it could survive a plane crash, so maybe you should fly inside it."

He was even willing to get a little frisky for Amy's benefit.

"Let's go to the bedroom, remove our clothes, fold them neatly, and engage in frenzied lovemaking," he said.

"What if we don't fold our clothes at all?" suggested Amy.

Let's not get too crazy, Amy.

Meanwhile across the hall, Raj was saying a heartfelt thank you to Leonard and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) for letting him stay with them while he was down on his luck, but the sweet goodbye kept getting interrupted.

"Oh, Amy, you naughty vixen!"

"My goodness, that form of stimulation is highly efficient!"

Raj couldn't handle it, so he left, and Leonard wanted to go inside, but Penny wanted to keep listening until she heard Sheldon yell an ecstatic "Whoopee!"

And lest you think I'm exaggerating when I say this was all about making whoopee, remember Howard's line when he and Bernadette started getting busy? "And now the movie just got rated R!"

So Amy will be leaving Sheldon for the summer, but they're as solid as they've ever been... or are they? Sheldon's old admirer Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome) will be appearing in next week's Season 10 finale, which airs Thursday, May 11 at 8/7c.

