The Big Bang Theory's Season 11 premiere will resolve the cliffhanger that ended Season 10 -- did Amy (Mayim Bialik) accept Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) marriage proposal?

Before we get to that, though, we'll check in with an old Big Bang buddy, says new showrunner Steve Holland. There will be two returning guest stars on the premiere -- Riki Lindhome as Dr. Ramona Nowitzki, whose kiss inspired Sheldon to propose, as well as a surprise special guest.

"There's another guest star in the premiere, but I think it might be a spoiler, so I don't want to say it, but there is someone that Sheldon realizes whose permission he needs before he can ask Amy to marry him," Holland told TV Guide. "So we do a little bit of a flashback and see that when he left the kiss and Caltech but before he gets to Princeton to propose, he did make a stop to talk to somebody. "

Who do you think gave Sheldon their blessing?

Hint: he's a genius.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 premieres Monday, Sept. 25 at 8/7c on CBS.