Last week, The Big Bang Theory ended on a rare cliff-hanger, with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) going into labor. This week, baby makes three for her and Howard (Simon Helberg), but the birth doesn't go off without a hitch.

Howard and Bernadette's third wheel, Raj (Kunal Nayyar), is almost as excited as the couple is about their growing family. In fact, he gets a little too excited, and lets slip a crucial bit of information that Howard and Bernadette don't want to know until just the right moment. Yep, Raj spills the beans about the gender of Baby Wolowitz -- but don't worry, we're not going to.

What we can tell you is that even though Raj keeps finding ways to screw up his friends' big events, none of his missteps are unforgivable. And in this case, he still gets rewarded with something very special in the end.

