Sheldon, the in-development Big Bang Theory spin-off prequel about breakout character Sheldon Cooper's childhood in Texas, has found its young Sheldon as well as his mother Mary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eight-year-old Big Little Lies actor Iain Armitage has been cast as the boy who will grow up to be The Big Bang Theory's nerdy, socially incompetent physicist (Jim Parsons).

And in a smart bit of meta-casting, Scandal's Zoe Perry has been cast as Sheldon's mother. Perry is the real-life daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldon's mother on The Big Bang Theory, and Scandal star Jeff Perry.

Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry

Sheldon, which has not yet officially been ordered to pilot, will be written by Chuck Lorre and Big Bang showrunner Steven Molaro, with Lorre's co-creator Bill Prady said to be attached as well.

Sheldon's upbringing is often mentioned on The Big Bang Theory. He grew up as the very gifted but very peculiar child of a deeply religious mother and a redneck father in East Texas. He was often the target of bullies. He started college at age 11 and got his first PhD at 16. He has a twin sister, Missy, and an older brother, George.

Unlike The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon is planned as a laugh track-free single-camera series. No current Big Bang actors will appear on-camera, though Jim Parsons is an executive producer.

Sheldon's Big Bang mothership is reportedly nearing a two-season renewal.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)