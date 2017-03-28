Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Looks like Leonard and Penny's new roommate is really making himself at home.

In the last episode of The Big Bang Theory, "The Escape Hatch Identification," Raj (Kunal Nayyar) agreed to move into Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) old room in Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) to cut down on costs. In Thursday's new episode, "The Collaboration Fluctuation," we get to see what this new living arrangement looks like.

And judging by these first-look photos obtained by TVGuide.com, Raj is a little too comfortable too quickly.

Kunal Nayyar and Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

I don't know for sure, but Penny's probably teaching Raj yoga, and there's going to be at least one joke about how Raj is Indian and doesn't know how to do it.

Johnny Galecki, Kunal Nayyar and Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

And Leonard has been drafted into walking Cinnamon, Raj's dog. Raj is getting a great deal here, since he's not paying for a dog walker anymore but now someone else is doing it for free. Must be nice to do yoga while your friend takes care your pet. A pet which from the looks of things just did something pretty gross.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

