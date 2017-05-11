Amy, will you live long and prosper with Sheldon?

That's the question left unanswered at the end of Season 10 of The Big Bang Theory, where Sheldon (Jim Parsons) surprised Amy (Mayim Bialik) with a marriage proposal.

In the episode, Amy was away at Princeton for the summer, and Sheldon's old admirer Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome) came back into the picture. Amy was distressed by this turn of events, because she worried Sheldon would leave her for the tall, blonde, former Olympian science whiz. But Sheldon was completely oblivious to Ramona's designs on him until Penny (Kaley Cuoco) explained it to him. When he asked Ramona about what she wanted, she kissed him.

Sheldon then promptly walked out of his office, took a cab straight to the airport, got on a plane and flew across the country. Amy heard three knocks on her apartment door and opened it to find Sheldon down on one knee holding the ring he's had since Season 8.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Remember that ring? In the Season 8 finale, he revealed that he was keeping it in his desk, waiting for the right moment to ask Amy to marry him. They were broken up at that moment, but when they got back together in Season 9, Sheldon didn't pop the question. Amy even found out about the ring, and still no proposal. But their relationship has progressed since then. They've consummated their relationship, they're living together and they're happy together.

The season ended on a cliffhanger, but I don't see why Amy would say no.

We'll have to wait until Season 11 to know for sure.

What did you think of "The Long Distance Dissonance?"

