CBS CEO Leslie Moonves is confident The Big Bang Theory and the show's prequel Little Sheldon will be on the network's schedule next fall.

During an investor gathering on Tuesday, Moonves told the Deutsche Bank Media Telecom Conference that CBS is "on the two yard line" in negotiating a two-year, 48-episode renewal of Big Bang in addition to the prequel, which will focus on a younger version of Jim Parson's Sheldon, Deadline reports.

Little Sheldon stars Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage as the boy genius, with Zoe Perry (the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldson's mother on Big Bang) as his religious fanatic mother. Moonves described the concept of the Sheldon spin-off as: "Picture him as a 10 year old boy growing up in Texas with a very right-wing family, not used to this 10-year old genius living in their midst. It's a terrific script and we have a terrific little kid."

In addition to Little Sheldon, which Moonves said would likely follow Big Bang, the CEO added that he expects to pick up one additional comedy and two dramas out of the 17 pilots the network is currently considering. However, not quite ready to count his chickens before they hatch, Moonves acknowledged "that all could change depending on how good they come in."

