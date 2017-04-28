Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Big Bang Theory Officially Renewed for Two More Seasons

The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch will be joining the ranks of TV's highest-paid actresses, thanks to a new deal with Warner Bros. that will pay them in the range of $425,000-$500,000 per episode for the next two seasons of TV's most popular show, according to Deadline.

The actresses' deal comes after the show's original cast members -- Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar -- reached a deal that will pay them each around $900,000 per episode. That cleared the way for last month's two-season pickup. Bialik and Rauch are being paid less due to their later start date on the show (they became series regulars in Season 4).

Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Bialik and Rauch had been earning around $175,00-$200,000 per episode on their previous deal. The five higher-paid cast members have reportedly taken a pay cut to free up room in the budget to give Bialik and Rauch raises.

This is them right now:

via GIPHY



The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)