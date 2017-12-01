Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing The Big Bang Theory: The Best of Penny!

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco got engaged to equestrian Karl Cook on Thursday, her 32nd birthday.

Cook posted a video to Instagram of Cuoco joyfully crying moments after he popped the question.

"What's on your finger, honey?" he asks.

"We're engaged," she replies.

He then points out that she hasn't said yes, and before he can finish the sentence she says "YES!"

Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....if she said yes!!!!! A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

He also posted a close-up of the ring from Nadis Diamonds.

I am so so so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

He ended the string of posts with a video of him and Cuoco embracing and murmuring sweet nothings to each other. "In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged," he captioned it. "The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything."

In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything @normancook A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on Nov 30, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Cuoco and Cook have been together since late 2015.

Cuoco was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. They divorced in 2016 after separating the previous year.