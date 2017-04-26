On Thursday's new episode of The Big Bang Theory, "The Cognition Regeneration," Zack Johnson (Brian Thomas Smith), Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) dim-bulb ex-boyfriend, is back with a job offer for Penny, and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) isn't happy about it.

If you recall, Zack is handsome, friendly and dumb as a box of rocks. Technically, he's Penny's first husband -- they got hitched in Las Vegas before the events of the show, but they didn't realize that Vegas weddings actually count, so they had to get an annulment.

Leonard shouldn't worry about Zack coming between him and Penny. After being with Leonard, Penny can't go back to a dumb guy. The last time they saw Zack, he even told them he has always liked them together and is happy they got married.

But he should worry about Zack as a boss. Penny giving up her good job as a pharmaceutical sales rep to do whatever it is Zack is offering is probably a terrible idea, because a company with Zack making decisions is not going to thrive. I mean, what is she going to do? Work for Zack's dad designing menus for the Cheesecake Factory?

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS.

