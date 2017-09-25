The Big Bang Theory is back for its eleventh season, which means more bow chicka wow wow.

The Big Bang Theory is packed with sexy moments -- kind of. The sexy moments are pretty much always also awkward and goofy and funny. And we're here for it.

Who could forget the time Sheldon (Jim Parsons) lost his virginity? Or the time Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar) made it to second base? Or the time he had a nightmare about Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) turning his bedroom into a BDSM sex dungeon? That moment was almost TOO sexy.

Relive those and other sexy, silly moments in our compilation. And tune in for the premiere Monday, Sept. 25.

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)