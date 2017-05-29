Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing The Bachelor Franchise By the Numbers

Last week, we asked you to vote for who you think Rachel will choose on The Bachelorette this season.

The results are in, and by an overwhelming margin, you think it's going to be Peter, the gap-toothed personal training business owner from Madison, Wisconsin.

Peter earned 54% percent of the vote, almost 40% more than the runner-up, first impression rose recipient Bryan, who 16% of you think will win. Josiah came in third with 7%. Nobody beyond that managed to snag more than 3%.

Peter made a good first impression on night one thanks to his humbly confident personality. He was the first person to get a limo entrance, which is a predictor of victory.

And we know that Rachel is engaged to the man she chose, so Peter may be a very lucky man.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.