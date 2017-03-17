Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Bachelor ended earlier this week, which means it's time to turn our attention to its beef(cake)ier sibling The Bachelorette.

Creator Mike Fleiss revealed Friday that Rachel Lindsay's season began filming last night to meet the show's May 22nd premiere date.

The 13th season of The Bachelorette will premiere at 9/8c on the 22nd, a change from the show's usual 8/7c timeslot.

Rachel -- and viewers -- met four of her guys during Monday's live After the Final Rose special, two of whom didn't make much of an impression, one of whom said something racist to the first black Bachelorette, and one of whom stole the show with his charming presence.

Rachel finished third on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22nd at 9/8c on ABC.