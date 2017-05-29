Who did Rachel Lindsay, the first African-American The Bachelorette, pick to be the man she's now engaged to?

That's not yet clear, but one thing is: she didn't allow race to impact her choice. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 32-year-old attorney from Dallas and unflappable great sport said that, although she felt pressure from her family and other African-Americans to choose a black man, she gave herself permission to be selfish and choose the person she wanted to be with for herself, regardless of race.

"I'm the one who has to love and spend the rest of my life with this person, if I'm lucky to find that one," Lindsay said. "I couldn't get caught up in picking a certain man to please a certain community. Race didn't play in as a factor when it came to choosing men along the way. In my final decision, I just went with my heart and the person I found my forever with."

Men of color -- more abundant this season than ever -- will get further along in the season than they have in the past, Lindsay revealed, a consequence of having so many come out of the limo this year. She even admitted to becoming a believer in the franchise, overcoming her natural skepticism to find her forever guy. We still don't know who that is, but based on a few clues, we have at least one really good guess.

