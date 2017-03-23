The Bachelorette is doing something it's never done this season by introducing America to the suitors before the show premieres. Rachel Lindsay -- and the rest of us -- met four of her guys during the season finale of The Bachelor last week, and now we're meeting six more, thanks to Ellen DeGeneres.

The Bachelorette filmed a group date during Thursday's episode of Ellen, so we get to watch Ellen's version of an event that's also going to be part of The Bachelorette.

In the clips Ellen released, the host sits down with Rachel for a short interview, and Rachel reveals that she's already kissed at least one of the men who swept her off her feet.

Then the challenge part of the date started and we met Fred, Alex, John, Brian, Willy and Peter. They had to go into the audience and dance sexy for tips. The iconic stripper song "Pony," aka the song from Magic Mike, provided the soundtrack. Ellen said they didn't have to take their shirts off, but they all did anyway. The two guys who collected the most money got to move on to the next round.

Willy was the winner, followed by Alex, so they played one of Ellen's signature games, "Make It Rain," for the chance to spend one-on-one time with Rachel. They had to answer questions about Rachel and then stand under an umbrella that either dropped water or rose petals. Alex got the rose petals, so he might end up getting the group date rose. Or not! We won't know for sure until we see the whole date.

So now we've met at least a third of Rachel's guys before the season premiere. Limo entrances are going to be weird this season.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22nd on ABC.