The Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus has finally opened up more about why he isn't the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelor. In an interview with Us Weekly, the fan-favorite personal trainer from Wisconsin said that he was worried that he wouldn't be able to propose at the end of the show (again). That fear of not being able to commit made him not able to commit.

On The Bachelorette, Kraus and Rachel Lindsay broke up over Kraus' uncertainty about whether he was ready to propose. He said he only wanted to get engaged and get married, but that he didn't know Lindsay well enough to be certain he could marry her. During the live finale, she told him that his indecisiveness made him a bad fit for The Bachelor, and maybe she was right, because indecisiveness is actually what stopped him from being the Bachelor.

"As far as proposal, yeah I'm worried that at the end of it I wouldn't necessarily be able to, but it's not that I don't want to," Kraus said. "This is kind of part of my thought process, if I did get to the end and I do really, truly like somebody, but for some reason I can't just say this is for sure that person, I don't want it to be the same outcome again. People are forgiving once. I don't know if they're forgiving twice."

Kraus also admitted that he had reservations about giving his will over to the show ("I feel like you lose control and I'm definitely a control freak") and that he just wasn't ready to take on the job while he was still hurting from what happened on The Bachelorette. The gig went to Arie Luyendyk Jr. instead.

However, he won't rule out someday being the Bachelor in the future if producers make another offer. "There was never a cold turkey like, 'This is not happening.' I was not ready for this and they agreed. If it were to come up again, I would definitely consider it," Kraus said.

According to creator Mike Fleiss Kraus will appear on The Bachelor Winter Games, though in the interview with the magazine, Kraus says the gig hasn't been offered, but he'd probably do it if it was.