Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher have kept a pretty low profile since they got engaged on The Bachelorette last year, and it sounds like they want to keep it that way. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordan said that he and JoJo are in no hurry to get married and probably wouldn't televise it even if they did.

Jordan, who this season is starting a new gig as an analyst on SEC Saturday Night on the SEC Network, said that he and JoJo are still getting used to regular life in Dallas away from The Bachelorette. She's back to work flipping houses and he's traveling around the country calling college football games. They're settling in to life together, which is why they're not in a rush to get married.

"The commitment to each other is absolutely still there and that's something we are going to do," he said "We're also figuring out our life. We're learning more about each other every single day, what our life is going to look like and where it's going to be. Both of our careers and what we're passionate about. So we're enjoying this time of being engaged, continuing to date and court each other, and getting to know each other even more. And then when the time is right, we're absolutely going to sit down and start planning that."

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, The Bachelorette

He said he hasn't heard from ABC about setting televised wedding plans, and he's fine with that, because he doesn't really want to get married on TV.

"That's something we would have to discuss together but very honestly, my first reaction would be that I would probably rather not," he said. "There's a distinct intimacy and privacy and it's a very special moment with family and friends, and I wouldn't want anything to tarnish that or to take away from that. It's a time that I want to be able to honor my fiancee and soon-to-be wife and her family, and I want it to be ours. I want us to run the show and make sure it's always what we imagined. If there's a way to do that and include fans, great. But that wouldn't be my first wish."

Honestly, these are good answers, and though I wouldn't have said it last year, it seems like JoJo and Jordan are a strong couple. They may even get to keep their engagement ring (if a couple breaks up within two years of their finale, they have to give the ring back).