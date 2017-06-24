This Monday's episode of The Bachelorette will feature the long-awaited one-on-one date between Rachel and Bryan, the seductively smooth doctor who earned the first impression rose way back on night one.

They're in Oslo, Norway, and their date will take them to the tippy-top of a ski jump, 187 feet in the air. They're not skiing, though -- they're rappelling off the side of it. And this date looks absolutely stomach-churningly, vertigo-inducingly terrifying.

"I think I'm more afraid to let go emotionally than physically," Rachel says, "but today I'm physically afraid to let go."

Throughout the descent, Rachel is doing a half-laugh, half-sob combination of terror and excitement. Not to sound like a broken record, but Rachel is probably so much fun to hang out with.

"Seriously, this is the craziest experience I've ever had," she says. "But looking to my left, Bryan's right there beside me. Bryan is making me feel like I can do anything."

He even makes her feel like she can kiss him despite being almost petrified with fear. It's sweet.

The Bachelorette will air two new episodes this week, Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC.