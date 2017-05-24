Twenty-one called-off engagements. Four engagements still on. Seven weddings. One fake wedding. Seven babies, plus one on the way.

If you add all these numbers up, you get The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

There have been seven weddings since The Bachelor started in 2002. The first couple to tie the knot was Trista and Ryan from The Bachelorette Season 1. They remain the franchise's great success story. Since then, there's been Jason and Molly from The Bachelor, Holly and Blake from Bachelor Pad, Sean and Catherine from The Bachelor, Ashley and J.P. from The Bachelorette, Desiree and Chris from The Bachelorette and Jade and Tanner from Bachelor In Paradise, whose wedding we never want to hear about ever again after the scandalous role it played in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelorette. There was also the hilarious fake wedding of Marcus and Lacy on Bachelor In Paradise, which definitely doesn't count.

There have also been seven babies born to Bachelor couples --Trista and Ryan and Ashley and J.P. each have two kids. Jason and Molly have a daughter together, as well as Jason's son from a previous marriage. Des and Chris and Sean and Catherine each welcomed their first kids last year. And Jade and Tanner have one on the way.

Bachelor Nation is in the midst of a baby boom

You know what might be the most shocking number? There have been no Bachelor divorces. The franchise has so far always led to lasting marriages, if they make it that far. But most don't -- there have been 21 broken engagements, with The Bachelor's Ben and Lauren marking the most recent split.

Four engaged couples still remain: Kaitlyn and Shawn from The Bachelorette, JoJo and Jordan from The Bachelorette, Evan and Carly from Bachelor in Paradise and Nick and Vanessa from The Bachelor.

And there's actually a fifth -- current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is engaged, too. But we'll have to wait until July to find out to whom.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.