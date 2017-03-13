Ladies and gentleman, the moment you've all been waiting for has arrived: Nick Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on the Season 21 finale of The Bachelor.

Vanessa, a 29-year-old special education teacher from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, impressed Nick (and the viewing public) starting early in the season, when she and Nick went in a zero-gravity simulator and he kissed her after she threw up. That episode also ended with an introduction to Vanessa's feisty personality, when she called Nick out for his complicit behavior with the troublemaking Corinne.

"When I look at you, all I see is the future," Nick told her, in a huge moment for a guy who spent the whole season looking to the past.

"I promise to remind you every day how happy you make me," she told him.

Then he got down on one knee and offered his Neil Lane ring. She said yes.

Throughout the season, Vanessa and Nick deepened their relationship by her getting mad at him and him reassuring her that everything was fine. Vanessa had trouble accepting the rules of the game, and got upset that Nick was dating other women and couldn't verbally reciprocate her feelings of love.

In the finale, he finally did. And he gave her the final rose.

Vanessa Grimaldi, The Bachelor

During Vanessa's hometown date, Nick met her students and her family and had an awkward moment with her father when he disclosed that he had asked the other women's fathers if he had their blessing to ask their daughters to marry him.

They talked through their conflicts, such as where they're going to live, during their fantasy suite date in Finland.

And then, in the season finale, Nick got down on one knee and asked Vanessa to marry him after sending home second-place finisher Raven Gates.

Vanessa will be moving to Los Angeles to be with Nick while he does Dancing with the Stars. No wedding date has been set, but if it ever happens, you can be sure that ABC will be televising it.