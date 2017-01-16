Nick Viall's starring turn on The Bachelor this season is his fourth time appearing in a Bachelor franchise series (twice on The Bachelorette, once on Bachelor in Paradise), and it shows. He has a depth of experience about how the show works, and he's willing to share that experience with the women competing for his heart.

On The Bachelor, he often tells the women what to expect and relays his own memories of what it was like for him when he was in their position. But he's stopped short of giving them advice on how to win during filming.

"I think it was important for me early on to kind of take a step back a little bit," Viall told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association's winter previews this week. During the intense first week of shooting, he says, "I didn't want to come in with too much influence, kind of like, 'Here's the list of dos and don'ts. ... I thought it was important to let them do their thing."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.