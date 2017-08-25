Five months ago, fans watched Nick Viall propose to Vanessa Grimaldi on the finale of The Bachelor. But now the couple have decided to go their separate ways.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Since their time on The Bachelor together, Nick and Vanessa had to struggle with the challenges of a long-distance engagement. Nick, who also appeared on The Bachelorette twice and Bachelor in Paradise, is based in Los Angeles and Vanessa had no interest in moving away from Montreal. This, along with a slew of other reasons, is one reason fans probably aren't too shocked by the split.