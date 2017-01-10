Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

On Monday's The Bachelor, Nick Viall was in a truly unenviable position. He was on a group date where his girlfriends had to play-break up with him, except one of them did it for real, airing out an intimate history Nick thought was private. And s--- got very real.

Nick and Liz, the contestant in question, had a one-night stand months before filming. Nick thought it was in the past, but then she showed up on the show, wanting to talk about it. For most of the group date, Nick was avoiding her, not even making eye contact. But then Liz took the opportunity where he was forced to talk to her face-to-face to euphemistically tell her side of the story of the night they met in front of the other contestants and an audience full of strangers.

Nick, understandably, was not into it, and he couldn't hide it. His body language was that of a broken man. He was so uncomfortable that it became some of the funniest cringe humor this side of The Office.

Here is Nick's misery, documented in gif form.

The prior contestant had slapped Nick across the face. She was just playing. Nick was worried Liz might do it for real.

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms spaghetti.

Nick usually does this thing when he's uncomfortable where he talks and smiles at the same time. He couldn't manage to do that here.

Eye contact, please!

Christen, the only contestant in whom Liz had confided, was in attendance, and she couldn't believe what she was seeing.

Christen is what they call an "audience surrogate." That is, she is all of us.

Nick's in a hell of his own making.

Finally, it's over. Nick doesn't know what to say.

His brain is totally fried. He's finished. He needs to go lie down.

This song was playing in Nick's head as this was going on:



"I'm not here. This isn't happening."

In the end, Nick sent Liz home and tried to get on with his life. He'll shake it off, since he's had worse televised breakups before. But this moment will always have happened.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.