During Sunday night's "Countdown to Nick" special, ABC premiered a sneak peek of what's to come on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. It's no spoiler to say there's going to be "intrigue, connections and chemistry," as well as lots of drama and tears -- and a villain who's going to steal the show.

This sneak peek shows that the season's villain is going to be Corinne, a 24-year-old business owner from Miami. In the clip, she and Nick are in a swimming pool. She takes her bikini top off and embraces him while the other contestants watch. Later she's shown grinding on him in a bouncy house while wearing a bikini, yelling at another contestant about how she runs a multi-million dollar company, and saying that her "sex abilities are definitely top-notch." Then from one bouncy house to another, we see her going to Nick's hotel room to do the deed.

"My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum," she says, using Borat's word for "vagina." Really. In 2017.

Speaking of Borat, do you think Nick's going to make Corinne "mah wife"? Or is her raunchy behavior not wifey material?

There's also the bombshell that one of the contestants, Liz, hooked up with Nick before either of them knew they were going to be on the show. That's going to be a scandal they're both going to have to address.

We also see that Rachel goes to Finland, the last location the show will visit... So get used to seeing her, because she'll be around until at least the final four.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c on ABC.