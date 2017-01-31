Last week, we asked for your predictions for which contestants on The Bachelor will make it to Nick Viall's all-important final four.

The only lady who's confirmed for the final four is Rachel, who appears in the season promo with Nick in Finland, where the season finale takes place. Other than that, it's up for grabs.

There are some clear favorites, though, and you all voted for them.

Rachel and Nick Viall, The Bachelor

The seeds are as follows:

1. Vanessa (61 percent of the vote)

2. Raven (19 percent)

3. Danielle L. (5 percent)

4. Rachel (5 percent)

Vanessa continues to dominate the power rankings -- she's who TVGuide.com readers think is going to win it all. Raven looks like the runner-up, and Danielle L. and Rachel will also be in contention for The Bachelorette.

Just missing the cutoff was Corinne, who earned 4 percent of the vote. Corinne is an interesting case -- she's a villain, and villains don't usually make it to the final four (with the notable exception of Courtney Robertson, who won Ben Flajnik's season). But Nick is also clearly attracted to her beyond wanting to keep her around just to create drama. The fact that she earned as many votes as she did -- no one below her garnered more than 2 percent of the vote -- indicates that you think she's going to go pretty far, but she's not going to the fantasy suite.

No one thinks Josephine, Alexis, Whitney, Jasmine or Jaimi are going to the final four. Sorry, girls. Interestingly, Astrid and Sarah each snagged 1 percent of the vote despite getting eliminated during Monday's episode. Hopefully we'll see them on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.