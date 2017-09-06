Over the past few weeks, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss has been acting up on Twitter, starting with the time he subtweeted supposed-but-indecisive Bachelor frontrunner Peter Kraus by saying "Do we really want a Bachelor who isn't ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about..."

Since then, he's been tweeting trollish stuff about who the next Bachelor will or won't be, and it's ratcheted up in intensity in the past few days. We tried to ignore it, but now he's started tweeting stuff that might actually matter: on Wednesday he tweeted "Unfortunately, Peter probably will not be #TheBachelor."

This came after he had already dismissed Whaboom, Dean Unglert and Wells Adams ("Wells is not #TheBachelor...But you're getting warmer!") as possibilities. He then tweeted a gif of Josh Murray eating a slice of pizza, because Mike Fleiss can't help himself from stirring up drama (Josh Murray has been engaged to two women from the franchise and mistreated them both. He will not be the next Bachelor).

Peter Kraus, The Bachelorette

The "Peter probably will not be #TheBachelor" tweet was a genuine surprise, though, because Peter has seemed like a lock since The Bachelorette was still airing. His combination of charisma, good looks and blandness feels engineered for The Bachelor. Plus, Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve has said that he's heard Peter has been chosen for the part, and he's rarely wrong about stuff like this.

But if it's not Peter, who would it be? The only other bit of worthwhile information Fleiss has shared is that the next Bachelor won't be from JoJo's season. The next logical choice would be Eric Bigger, Rachel's fourth-place finisher. Eric is a very likable guy, but isn't as popular on social media and doesn't seem emotionally equipped for the pressure of being the Bachelor. He also wasn't on Bachelor in Paradise, which would have given him a much-needed boost. But the guys from this season of Bachelor in Paradise are all even less qualified than Eric. No one would complain if it was Eric, though. And thanks to The Bachelorette's weird editing last season, he made it all the way to the last episode. We spent a lot of time with him.

There's a distinct possibility Fleiss is just jerking us around and it will be Peter after all. Perhaps this crazy tweeting is a negotiating tactic. Or maybe he just likes watching us get all worked up.

Whatever the case, we'll find out who it is soon -- maybe during Good Morning America, maybe not -- because The Bachelor is going into production in a couple of weeks and they need somebody.