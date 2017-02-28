Whether you loved her or you hated her, you can't deny that Corinne Olympios was the breakout star of The Bachelor this season.
The blonde business owner got sent home during Monday's episode, ending an eventful run to the final four. Corinne did so much: took off her bikini top and had Nick Viall touch her boobs on the first group date of the season; dry-humped Nick in a bouncy castle and had him lick whipped cream off her chest; feuded with Taylor; ran up enormous room service bills all over North America on ABC's dime; and, of course, had a nanny named Raquel. Who could ever forget Raquel?
Twitter had a lot of feelings about Corinne getting eliminated. Some people, like Nick, will really miss Corinne's antics.
Corinne was the only reason I was watching the rest of this season ... the entertainment is gone now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rEkdJbXnkR— Hailey Reed (@haileybri08) February 28, 2017
What's the point of watching The Bachelor now without Corinne?— alexandra (@alexxbelloo) February 28, 2017
NOOOO. What will we do without all of Corn's Corinnput? Is anyone no longer Corinnterested in this show? #TheBachelor— Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 28, 2017
So Corinne is gone huh? Her antics will be missed. #TheBachelor— Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) February 28, 2017
Me when Corinne from The Bachelor got sent home. pic.twitter.com/LKaqufa8wk— Max (@MaxMcCloskey) February 28, 2017
Others were happy to see her go home to Raquel.
If Nick had picked Corinne over Vanessa I would've thrown my phone thru the TV #TheBachelor— Megan (@OAmadeusAmadeus) February 28, 2017
Hey Corinne... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/O8sP38SZb6— Chelsea Taylor (@chelseatharris) February 28, 2017
CORINNE.... #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/pRiGAQz7Bp— lauren kilpatrick (@laurenkilpatr) February 28, 2017
Corinne: *tells nick she loves him*— maria kaufman (@mkaufman43) February 28, 2017
*nick sends her home*
Corinne: pic.twitter.com/wjV6L2BAYi
#TheBachelor— Kassidy (@kass_knight) February 28, 2017
Me: *knows Corinne is gonna be sent home*
Corrine: *gets sent home*
Me: pic.twitter.com/U3iU256qpd
Other people loved how she went out in style, giving a speech in the limo taking her to the airport about how she's done trying to prove herself to men and they should try to prove themselves to her instead.
Corinne: "I'm done trying to impress these men" #TheBachelor— Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 28, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/Oh1MBUU7Sk
"I'm done. I'm DONE!" - Corinne and every drunk girl outside a bar yelling into her cell phone. #TheBachelor— Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 28, 2017
Corinne: why can't I just have a normal relationship???— Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 28, 2017
Also Corinne: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CBj4f3qvld
This about sums it up:
So long, Corinne! Can't wait to see you in Paradise!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.