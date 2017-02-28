Whether you loved her or you hated her, you can't deny that Corinne Olympios was the breakout star of The Bachelor this season.

The blonde business owner got sent home during Monday's episode, ending an eventful run to the final four. Corinne did so much: took off her bikini top and had Nick Viall touch her boobs on the first group date of the season; dry-humped Nick in a bouncy castle and had him lick whipped cream off her chest; feuded with Taylor; ran up enormous room service bills all over North America on ABC's dime; and, of course, had a nanny named Raquel. Who could ever forget Raquel?

Twitter had a lot of feelings about Corinne getting eliminated. Some people, like Nick, will really miss Corinne's antics.




Others were happy to see her go home to Raquel.




Other people loved how she went out in style, giving a speech in the limo taking her to the airport about how she's done trying to prove herself to men and they should try to prove themselves to her instead.




This about sums it up:

So long, Corinne! Can't wait to see you in Paradise!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.