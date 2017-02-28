Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Whether you loved her or you hated her, you can't deny that Corinne Olympios was the breakout star of The Bachelor this season.

The blonde business owner got sent home during Monday's episode, ending an eventful run to the final four. Corinne did so much: took off her bikini top and had Nick Viall touch her boobs on the first group date of the season; dry-humped Nick in a bouncy castle and had him lick whipped cream off her chest; feuded with Taylor; ran up enormous room service bills all over North America on ABC's dime; and, of course, had a nanny named Raquel. Who could ever forget Raquel?

Twitter had a lot of feelings about Corinne getting eliminated. Some people, like Nick, will really miss Corinne's antics.

Corinne was the only reason I was watching the rest of this season ... the entertainment is gone now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rEkdJbXnkR — Hailey Reed (@haileybri08) February 28, 2017

What's the point of watching The Bachelor now without Corinne? — alexandra (@alexxbelloo) February 28, 2017

NOOOO. What will we do without all of Corn's Corinnput? Is anyone no longer Corinnterested in this show? #TheBachelor — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) February 28, 2017

So Corinne is gone huh? Her antics will be missed. #TheBachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) February 28, 2017

Me when Corinne from The Bachelor got sent home. pic.twitter.com/LKaqufa8wk — Max (@MaxMcCloskey) February 28, 2017







Others were happy to see her go home to Raquel.

If Nick had picked Corinne over Vanessa I would've thrown my phone thru the TV #TheBachelor — Megan (@OAmadeusAmadeus) February 28, 2017

Corinne: *tells nick she loves him*

*nick sends her home*

Corinne: pic.twitter.com/wjV6L2BAYi — maria kaufman (@mkaufman43) February 28, 2017







Other people loved how she went out in style, giving a speech in the limo taking her to the airport about how she's done trying to prove herself to men and they should try to prove themselves to her instead.

"I'm done. I'm DONE!" - Corinne and every drunk girl outside a bar yelling into her cell phone. #TheBachelor — Jared Freid (@jtrain56) February 28, 2017

Corinne: why can't I just have a normal relationship???



Also Corinne: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CBj4f3qvld — Elite Daily (@EliteDaily) February 28, 2017







This about sums it up:

OMG FINALLY!.... wait... she was entertaining though... and omg am I fucking crying?! 🌹🥀🌹 #brokebetches #brokebetchesoriginal A post shared by Broke Betches (@brokebetches) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

So long, Corinne! Can't wait to see you in Paradise!

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.