Chris Soules, who starred on The Bachelor's 19th season and later competed on Dancing With the Stars, was arrested late Monday night for leaving the scene of a deadly vehicle crash, KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa reports.

Soules, who owns a farm in his hometown of Arlington, Iowa, was involved in a crash in which his pickup truck rear-ended a tractor at around 8 p.m., sending both vehicles into separate roadside ditches. The man driving the tractor was killed in the accident, but his name has not been released.

Soules was arrested because he allegedly left the scene of the crash on foot, but left his truck behind.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident, is not releasing details about the crash at this time, but Soules' mugshot has been released.

Soules has a history of legal trouble, with 13 past guilty verdicts for various infractions, the most serious of which is a conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in 2006. Police records obtained by TMZ claim that Soules had alcoholic beverage containers in his possession at the time of the crash.

Leaving the scene of a crime where a death occurred is a Class D felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison. Soules is being held on a $10,000 bond and his preliminary hearing is set for May 2.

Soules first appeared on The Bachelorette in 2014, coming in third on Andi Dorfman's season, before moving on to The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Whitney Bischoff. Their relationship ended shortly after their six-month anniversary.