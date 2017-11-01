Typically, The Bachelor premieres on the first Monday in January. The first Monday in January 2018 happens to be the first day of the year, and The Bachelor will not be observing the holiday as a time to rest. Instead, Season 22 of The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, Jan. 1.

This season of ABC's dating competition will star former race car driver and current real estate agent Arie Luyendyk Jr., who was a breakout on The Bachelorette way back in 2012, as he searches for love among more than two dozen willing women.

The Bachelor finished the 2016-17 season as one of the top five broadcast shows among viewers in the 18-49 demographic and is the only show in the top ten to post a ratings increase from the previous season, which is a remarkable feat in an era when ratings are declining as the the TV landscape changes shape.

Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Bachelor Photo: Craig Sjodin, ABC

The franchise is not without its behind-the-scenes problems, though, the latest being a sexual harassment complaint brought against its executive producers by a former Bachelorette producer.

The Bachelor will be joined this winter by The Bachelor Winter Games, an Olympics-style competition for which details are currently scarce, but will take place at a ski resort in Vermont and feature competitors from The Bachelor's international editions.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c on ABC.