In a shocking twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was revealed as the next star of The Bachelor. Arie was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette way back in 2012, so it's been an eternity in Bachelor time since we've seen him in action. Bachelor Nation was very different in 2012. The show wasn't as popular as it is now, social media was only starting to become an integral part of the viewing experience and the opportunity for contestants to post sponsored content on Instagram or monetize through podcasting didn't exist yet. In short, it was a more innocent time.

Casting Arie may be an attempt to get back to that simpler era because Arie is a simple guy. According to his Instagram, he likes fast cars, big trucks, good food and t-shirts with phrases on them.

In the time since he was branded The Bachelorette's "Kissing Bandit," he's been up to some mildly interesting stuff. He was on Wipeout in 2014 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2016 (he won $100,000). He switched from racing open wheel cars to off-road trucks. According to People, he even started doing real estate. As of last year, he would still make out with his ex-girlfriend and dark princess of Bachelor Nation Courtney Robertson from time to time.

But now he's back in the Bachelor fold, and people are having mixed feelings about it.

On one hand, people who watched Emily Maynard's season still love Arie.

On the other hand, fans of Rachel Lindsay's season were really hoping for her runner-up Peter Kraus -- or at least someone they know.

Other people were just confused and/or unimpressed.

But whatever, Arie will be fine. The people who don't know who he is now will soon find out. He's got salt-and-pepper hair like Peter, so that''ll probably work in his favor. And at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who the Bachelor is. This is the absolute truth:

How do you feel about Arie Luyendyk being the Bachelor? Were you hoping for Peter, or have you been waiting for this for five long years?