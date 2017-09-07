In a shocking twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was revealed as the next star of The Bachelor. Arie was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette way back in 2012, so it's been an eternity in Bachelor time since we've seen him in action. Bachelor Nation was very different in 2012. The show wasn't as popular as it is now, social media was only starting to become an integral part of the viewing experience and the opportunity for contestants to post sponsored content on Instagram or monetize through podcasting didn't exist yet. In short, it was a more innocent time.

the last time Arie was on TV

Obama was running for re-election

Gangnam Style was a thing

Twilight movies were still in theatres #TheBachelor — Maddie C (@maddz99) September 7, 2017

Casting Arie may be an attempt to get back to that simpler era because Arie is a simple guy. According to his Instagram, he likes fast cars, big trucks, good food and t-shirts with phrases on them.

In the time since he was branded The Bachelorette's "Kissing Bandit," he's been up to some mildly interesting stuff. He was on Wipeout in 2014 and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2016 (he won $100,000). He switched from racing open wheel cars to off-road trucks. According to People, he even started doing real estate. As of last year, he would still make out with his ex-girlfriend and dark princess of Bachelor Nation Courtney Robertson from time to time.

But now he's back in the Bachelor fold, and people are having mixed feelings about it.

On one hand, people who watched Emily Maynard's season still love Arie.

If you are not excited about @ariejr as #thebachelor, I encourage you to watch @EmilyMaynard's season and get back to me. #kissingbandit — Ashley Spivey (@AshleySpivey) September 7, 2017

All the girls out there crying about Arie being #TheBachelor just aren't OG enough. Arie was the Peter of Emily's season. pic.twitter.com/ihPYDOUUJr — Alli Bertucci (@BertAlert88) September 7, 2017

On the other hand, fans of Rachel Lindsay's season were really hoping for her runner-up Peter Kraus -- or at least someone they know.

When you order something online vs. when it arrives in the mail #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/z2wKZvDu2v — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) September 7, 2017

Me trying to figure out how this can somehow translate to Peter still being #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/m83HSldC38 — PETTYBACHELORETTE (@Petty_Bach) September 7, 2017

All the women that signed up for #TheBachelor because they thought it'd be Peter: pic.twitter.com/8ljy5VC0Te — Bach Bants (@JordanOnDWTS) September 7, 2017

Other people were just confused and/or unimpressed.

this lady representing the whole of Bachelor Nation right now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FVcKVia71h — Bach Bants (@JordanOnDWTS) September 7, 2017

shoutout to ABC for providing a pair of #TheBachelor promo shots that manage to make Arie look like his own son pic.twitter.com/egfYWYVrXm — Molly Fitzpatrick (@mollyfitz) September 7, 2017

Arie Luyendyk Jr. being the next Bachelor is exactly what we deserve in this world where we allowed The Chainsmokers to happen. — Shelby M. (@shelbyboring) September 7, 2017

But whatever, Arie will be fine. The people who don't know who he is now will soon find out. He's got salt-and-pepper hair like Peter, so that''ll probably work in his favor. And at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter who the Bachelor is. This is the absolute truth:

The lead of #THeBachelor doesn't have to be interesting. The contestants are the ones that need to be interesting. The lead has to be hot. — Dana Weiss (@Possessionista) September 7, 2017

How do you feel about Arie Luyendyk being the Bachelor? Were you hoping for Peter, or have you been waiting for this for five long years?