Less than a week after announcing Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the new star of The Bachelor, ABC is already busy promoting Season 22.

E! News' first short and sweet promo features a pretty slick tagline, "Heart will race" -- get it, because he races cars? -- and an even slicker new Bachelor. Most fans remember Arie as the runner up on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette back in 2012. It's a little odd (but not that surprising) that they had to reach so far back in the show's history to find a worthy candidate, but we can probably all agree that it was the right choice.

Arie's season is sure to be packed with dates at the racetrack and about a million more race-tastic puns. Luckily, his season most definitely won't be filled with any surprise appearances from his former Bachelorette co-star, seeing as Maynard is happily married with a fourth kid on the way.

The Bachelor Season 22 is scheduled to premiere in January of 2018.