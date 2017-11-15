

The first trailer for FX's follow up to the smash hit The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story aired tonight during the American Horror Story: Cult finale, and things are looking good — and awfully bloody — for Season 2 of the anthology.

In the first footage of The Assassination of Gianni Versace, we're transported back to 1997 Miami where glitz and glamour meet scandal and murder. The minute-long trailer gives us our first look at fashion icon Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramirez) and his killer Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss), but c'mon, we're here to see Penelope Cruz — in her first American TV role — as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Gianni's partner. As a bonus, we see Martin covered in blood!

Versace will cover the murder of Versace, as well as events that led up to it, the fallout from his death and the pursuit of Cunanan.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 on FX.