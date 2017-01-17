An Apprentice alum is suing former host and soon-to-be president Donald Trump for defamation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Summer Zervos, who appeared on Season 5 of Trump's NBC reality show, has filed a suit against the president-elect, alleging that he defamed her when he called her and other women "liars" at one of his rallies after they claimed that he made inappropriate sexually advances towards them.

In the wake of the bombshell recording in which Trump was caught on a hot mic bragging about sexually abusing women, Zervos and other women came forward with their own stories about Trump harassing them. Zervos said that Trump kissed and groped her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2007. Responding to the allegations, Trump said: "All of these liars will be sued after the election is over."

But now it's Trump himself who is facing a lawsuit, which was announced by Zervos' attorney, Gloria Allred, on Tuesday. Zervos likely cannot pursue sexual assault charges against Trump due to the statute of limitations, but Allred has previously used the the defamation suit tactic against Bill Cosby, representing the multiple women who have accused the disgraced comedian of rape.

It's unclear whether the lawsuit will have an effect on Trump's status as an executive producer of Celebrity Apprentice.

Allred said at a press conference Tuesday that Trump's comments "knowingly, intentionally, and maliciously threw each of these women under the bus," and that publicly branding them "liars" has inflicted great distress upon them.

Last week Trump beat a libel suit brought against him by political strategist Cheryl Jacobus, whom he said "begged" him for a job and became "hostile" when he turned her down.

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Friday, has also vowed to "open up" libel laws as president, so that it will be easier for him to sue news organizations that publish things he doesn't like.