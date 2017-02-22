Now Playing The Americans Producers Love Those Russian Hacking Jokes As Much As You Do

The Americans is a period drama about Soviet spies posing as Average Joe travel agents in the United States, set in the 1980s -- but lately, it feels very contemporary.

Creator Joe Weisberg told TVGuide.com at Sunday's Writers Guild Awards, where The Americans won best drama series, that the writers obviously follow the stranger-than-fiction real Russian hacking news -- and most importantly, the jokes.



"We cannot keep those tweets out. They're just killing us. They're really funny," Weisberg says. Check out the video to see their favorite ones.



But despite cracking up at their Twitter feeds, Weisberg says they deliberately try to live in a bubble as much as possible during production to stay true to the show. So, don't expect Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth (Keri Russell) to book their clients on Trump Airlines or anything.

Season 5 of The Americans premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10/9c on FX.