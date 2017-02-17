Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

If The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg need some ideas on how to end the drama next year, Holly Taylor has a pretty great suggestion.

Asked how she would want Paige's storyline to wrap up, the actress says she hopes the teen will follow in Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth's (Keri Russell) footsteps and become not just a spy but a double agent.

"I think it'd be cool if Paige was working in the FBI, like maybe Stan (Noah Emmerich) got her an internship or something," Taylor told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter TV previews. "And that was her way in and she becomes and FBI agent, but really, she's getting information for her parents."

Poor Stan. He'd be in the dark again -- unless Emmerich's wish for Stan comes true. Check out the video to see what his dream ending would be.

Season 5 of The Americans premieres Tuesday, March 7 at 10/9c on FX.