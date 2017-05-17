On Wednesday, TNT released the trailer for its splashy upcoming series The Alienist, and it looks like what you'd get if you crossed The Knick with a detective procedural (in a good way).

The series, based on the novel by Caleb Carr, is set in 1896 New York and follows the hunt for a serial killer who preys on male child prostitutes, one of the city's most vulnerable populations. Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans star as a criminal psychologist (aka "alienist," or one who studies the mentally ill) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and newspaper reporter John Moore, respectively, who are deputized by NYPD Commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) to solve the murders in secret. Dakota Fanning also stars.

Black Mirror director Jakob Verbruggen will direct every episode. True Detective's Cary Fukunaga was originally attached to direct, but he dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, though he remains an executive producer.

The Alienist is currently in production in Budapest and is slated to premiere in late 2017.