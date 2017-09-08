On Bachelor in Paradise right now, Dean Unglert is in the midst of a fall from grace that he will not pull out of by the time the finale airs Monday. He's become Bachelor Nation's public enemy No. 1 for his treatment of Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, stringing his adoring first BiP girlfriend Kristina along while he put the moves on D-Lo.

Dean may be hated now, but he still has the potential to redeem himself sometime in the future. He's not an abjectly bad person; he's just an immature bro who doesn't know how to treat women he's in a relationship with. He doesn't have bad intentions; he's just making really bad decisions.

That's why he's at the bottom of our list of the nine most hated men in Bachelor franchise history. Some genuinely bad guys have appeared on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise over the franchise's long run. Here they are, ranked from "kinda douchey" to "I wouldn't pee on him if he was on fire."

9. Dean Unglert

Deanie Babies may be able to put this drama behind him if he casts off his doggish ways and settles down and stops taking lifestyle cues from Justin Bieber.

8. Josh Murray

Josh Murray was engaged to two women from the franchise -- Andi Dorfman and Amanda Stanton -- and neither have anything good to say about him. In fact, they have a lot bad to say about him.

7. Brad Womack (first time)

Brad Womack redeemed himself on his second go-around as the Bachelor, but the first time, when dumped both of his finalists, made people lose their minds.

6. Chad Johnson

This protein-loving bully deconstructed the show by nearly destroying it, engaging in light physical violence while threatening even worse bodily harm. And then he went on Bachelor in Paradise and pooped his pants.

5. Jason Mesnick

Jason Mesnick did the right thing when he dumped Melissa Rycroft on live TV for Molly Malaney -- he and Molly have been happily married for more than seven years now -- but he went about it in the wrong way. No one has ever looked worse in the moment than Jason Mesnick.

4. Bentley Williams

This wingding from Ashley Hebert's season was vocally not into her, but he was super into himself.

3. Jake Pavelka

Jake Pavelka's breakup with Vienna Girardi is one of cruelest spectacles reality TV has ever seen. His self-satisfied smirk when he makes her cry still gives me chills.



2. Lee Garrett

Last season's Bachelorette villain was a barely apologetic racist who had no business being on TV in the first place.

1. Juan Pablo Galavis

Simply the worst Bachelor the franchise has ever had. Bachelor Nation is often a house divided, but everyone united against him.

