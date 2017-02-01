The football game at the center of Super Bowl weekend is only the second-most important contest happening on any given Sunday in February (this year, specifically Feb. 2). The real competition is between advertisers looking to launch a commercial that will resonate with audiences for years to come.

This year, 30 seconds of Super Bowl airtime will cost around $5 million. The opportunity to put your product into the minds of hundreds of millions of people? Priceless. That's why the most memorable commercials almost always come from the Super Bowl.

Below are 25 ads that succeeded in capturing the hearts and minds of big game viewers through wit and creativity, plus one that didn't.